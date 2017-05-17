Skippers hold on to beat Edina 13-12

It’s ironic that a baseball game with so much hitting ended with a strikeout May 10. Senior tri-captain Gus Steiger (5) of the Minnetonka High baseball team loses his helmet on this hard slide into second base against Edina’s Carter Theis during Minnetonka’s 13-12 Lake Conference victory May 10 at Braemar Park. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

The Minnetonka Skippers had 15 hits in their 13-12 win over Edina, while the Hornets countered with 11 hits. Minnetonka pitcher Nate Shoemaker finished the game by striking out an Edina hitter.

“We were up 13-8 going into the bottom of the seventh inning,” said Minnetonka head coach Paul Twenge. “Then Edina scored four runs before we got them out.”

The plate umpire probably deserved a bonus for this one. Minnetonka’s five pitchers delivered 148 pitches, and three pitchers for Edina delivered 161 pitches.

Senior Matt Haas was clearly the hitting star for Minnetonka, going three-for-four with two home runs, a double and eight RBIs.

In addition to Haas’ career game, the Skippers had a three-for-five hitting performance from senior Gus Steiger.

Jimmy Ramsey hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season for the Skippers and also plated two runs with a double. Ramsey and Joel Thimsen each scored three of Tonka’s 13 runs. Mason Nadolney, Cameron Smrekar and Thimsen hit doubles.

In its next outing on Saturday, May 13, Minnetonka lost a 9-8 decision to the Blaine Bengals.

For a while at least, coach Twenge will think of this game as the one that got away.

“Our guys hit the ball,” said Twenge. “Aaron Brush had a good game, going two-for-three with a walk. And Jimmy [Ramsey] went three-for-four with three RBIs.”

Haas continued his hot hitting with a two-for-three day.

Minnetonka’s other four hits were spread out among T.J. Rogers, Thimsen, Steiger and Garrett Olson.

The Skippers used six pitchers in the game. Shoemaker started and was followed by John Retterath, Burt Hedstrom, Connor Cutshall, Cole LaLonde and Jarod Wandersee.

With the split last week, Minnetonka’s season record was 10-4 overall.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]