Letter: High school students, resident came to St. Louis Park bicyclist’s aid

To the Editor:

I would like to publicly express my appreciation for the two high school students (one from Groves Academy and the other from St. Louis Park High) and a St. Louis Park resident who was biking behind me when I fell on my bicycle on Minnetonka Boulevard near the northbound Highway 100 off-ramp at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.

All three came to my aid to ensure I was OK. I was shaken and noticed I had a cut on my forehead. The Groves Academy student came with a first-aid kit so I could clean the wound and bandage it up. We all live busy lives and I just want to thank these three good Samaritans for taking the time and ensuring that I was all right. I was a little startled and failed to get their names, so this is one way to publicly thank them.

Rob Smolund

St. Louis Park