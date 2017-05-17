Children First Ice Cream Social planned May 21 in St. Louis Park

The 24th Annual Children First Ice Cream Social will double as the grand opening celebration of the Recreation Outdoor Center 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, adjacent to the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive.

With the addition of a roof to the outdoor center, festivities will take place rain or shine.

Participants can receive free ice cream from Sebastian Joe’s and kosher ice cream courtesy of Lunds & Byerlys. The day of family activities includes musical entertainment, crafts, a kid’s garage sale featuring gently used toys and children’s clothing and interactive exhibits with 30 local organizations.

The entertainment schedule:

• 2 p.m. – Benilde-St. Margaret’s Red Knotes a cappella group performs.

• 2:35 p.m. – Mayor Jake Spano officiates over the grand opening ceremony for the Recreation Outdoor Center, or the ROC.

• 2:45 p.m. – Park Spanish Immersion Baile Folklórico dance group performs.

• 3:45 p.m. – United Artist Collaborative presents Dance Around the World

• 4 p.m. – The St. Louis Park High School Jazz Combo performs.

Visitors to the ice cream social can participate in Pianos on Parade by helping to decorate a piano that will be put in a public place this summer for residents to play. A second piano, which has already been painted by Susan Lindgren Elementary School students, will be available to play at the event.

Children First is a nonprofit that brings the St. Louis Park community together to support youth. This is Children First’s 25th anniversary year. For more information about Children First and the ice cream social, visit children-first.org.