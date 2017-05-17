Artist reception planned for May 19 at St. Louis Park gallery

Jean Stephen Galleries will host an artist reception with Ted Pouliot about his show titled “The Colors of Life” 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 4811 Excelsior Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

The show runs May 19 through Wednesday, May 31. There is no cost to attend.

Pouliot has had a long career in the design world with artistic abilities leading him to become an a designer and artist. His emphasis on design has won him international awards and clients ranging from Elton John to royalty. Solo shows of his original art have been in places like Hong Kong, Puerto Vallarta and Dubai.

Info: 612-338-4333 and jsgalleries.com