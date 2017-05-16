Uncategorized Wayzata High football players tackle buckthorn in Wayzata Published May 16, 2017 at 2:00 pm By Jason Jenkins Wayzata High School football players, from left, Andrew Cranny, Chad Smith and Josh Harrah, drag an uprooted buckthorn tree May 13 in Wayzata’s Big Woods. This was the seventh year football players have volunteered to spend a Saturday morning helping clear the woods of the invasive plant. (Sun Sailor photo by Jason Jenkins) Wayzata Parks and Trails Board member Merrily Borg Babcock works with Wayzata High School football players May 13 to remove invasive buckthorn in Wayzata’s Big Woods Preserve. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)