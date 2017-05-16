St. Louis Park Middle School student’s design selected for Parktacular button

Parktacular buttons this year will feature this work by St. Louis Park Middle School student Ciera Skelly. (Submitted art)

Parktacular’s button this year, which is currently on sale, will feature the work of St. Louis Park Middle School student Ciera Skelly.

Parktacular conducted a design contest open to St. Louis Park Middle School and St. Louis Park High School students.

The festival’s board and committee named Ciera the button marshal in the Parktacular Grand Day Parade Saturday, June 17.

Buttons can be purchased in a package of four buttons for $15, or a single button is $5 through Thursday, June 15.

Buttons may be purchased at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive; St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.; Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd., Citizens Independent Bank, 5000 W. 36th St., and at several upcoming events in St. Louis Park.

Buttons provide admission for Rock the ROC with The Dweebs Friday, June 16, an inflatable ride and a bingo card June 17 and access to online coupons.

Info: parktacular.org