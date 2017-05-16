Minnesota Supreme Court takes field trip to Wayzata High School

State’s highest court convenes at school in effort to teach students about the court system The Minnesota Supreme Court hears the oral arguments May 9 at Wayzata High School for Minnesota vs. Maurice Nathaniel Wilson, an appeal to the court stemming from a murder case. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

Two loud clacks of a gavel echoed through the Wayzata High School auditorium, followed by a request atypical to an average school day.

“All rise for the honorable justices of the Supreme Court of the State of Minnesota,” a court official announced before seven robed justices emerged from the wings of the stage.

To an unfamiliar passerby, the scene might have looked like the third act of a play – a courtroom drama put on by a local theatre troupe. But the people on stage weren’t actors, they were Minnesota Supreme Court justices convening to hear the oral arguments of an actual case, the state of Minnesota vs. Maurice Nathaniel Wilson, an appeal to the court in a case in which Wilson was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and aiding second-degree intentional murder.

The proceedings lasted an hour before the justices left the stage to de-robe. After a short break, they returned to the stage to introduce themselves and answer questions from students. Wayzata High School students ask questions to Minnesota Supreme Court justices during a May 9 visit to the school. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

While the justices were prohibited under the code of judicial conduct from talking about the day’s case, they did field many wide-ranging questions from students – from what their favorite hobbies were to how they as justices control personal biases when faced with a court decision.

The latter question was answered by Justice David Stras, who the day prior was nominated to the 8th Circuit United States Court of Appeals by President Donald Trump. He was among 10 federal judicial nominations announced May 8 by the president.

“The judges that tend to be the most effective are the ones that understand their biases and can put them aside. … It’s a good question. It’s something that I think we all struggle with everyday that we do our very best to put aside,” Stras said.

Stras, who has two sons in the Wayzata School District, was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2010 by Gov. Tim Pawlenty and then elected in 2012. Wayzata High School students ask questions to Minnesota Supreme Court justices during a May 9 visit to the school. From left: Justice Margaret Chutich, Justice David Lillehaug, Justice Barry Anderson, Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, Justice David Stras, Justice Natalie Hudson and Justice Anne McKeig. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

When asked if they had made choices to get to their position today, Justice Natalie Hudson, who was appointed to the Supreme Court by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2015 and then elected in 2016, said being a judge isn’t always the prestigious job it’s sometimes perceived to be.

“Being a judge is very isolating, and I don’t think anybody tells you that,” Hudson said, noting the degree to which a judge has to separate themselves from political issues.

“You give that up as a judge,” she said. “You’re saying, when you become a judge, I’m putting on this robe of neutrality.”

After the question-and-answer session, the justices shared lunch with students and spent the afternoon visiting classrooms to talk more about the state’s court system. Wayzata High School students line up to ask questions to Minnesota Supreme Court justices during their May 9 visit to the school. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

The Wayzata High visit marked the 45th time the court has heard oral arguments in a school. The first field trip by the court was to Rochester in 1995.

“We had a great day here at Wayzata High School. … The court takes our arguments on the road as a way to try to engage a broader community and really help people understand what the judicial branch of their government does,” said Chief Justice Lorie Gildea after the event. “Courts in Minnesota don’t exist for judges and lawyers. Courts belong to the people and it’s really important for us as judges to get out in the community and talk with the people about what we do in the justice system and why the justice system, why the court system matters to all Minnesotans.”

Daniel Urke, a Wayzata High senior on the school’s mock trial team, said he had been looking forward to the Supreme Court’s visit since it was announced.

“The whole student body has really been excited for this day because it’s such an opportunity to see such an important part of what happens in government,” Urke said.