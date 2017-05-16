Government

Filing opens for St. Louis Park City Council ward positions

Filing for St. Louis Park City Council seats that will be on the ballot this fall is open through 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Voters will select council members in wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 this November. Candidates who file have until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1, to withdraw their names from the ballot.

Candidates must reside within the ward they seek to represent. A map of the wards is available at stlouispark.org/elections.html.

If three or more candidates file for the same office, a primary Tuesday, Aug. 8, will determine which two candidates in a race will advance to the general election Tuesday, Nov. 7.

More detailed information is available on the St. Louis Park elections page.