Community & People A celebration of recreation in Wayzata’s Bell Courts Park Published May 16, 2017 at 2:00 pm By Jason Jenkins A tennis lesson is offered May 11 as part of a summer programs kick-off BBQ hosted by the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board. After a pilot season last summer, Minnetonka Community Education will return to Wayzata to offer youth and adult summer programs – like yoga, tennis, archery and more activities – throughout the summer. To learn more and to register, call 952-401-6800 or visit minnetonkacommunityed.org/wayzata. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) David Langevin plays a bean bag toss game May 11 in Wayzata’s Bell Courts Park. The activity was part of a demonstration from Amazing Athletes, a multi-sports program that will be offered this summer to children in Wayzata through Minnetonka Community Education. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Wayzata residents Dennis and Jan Himan play bocce ball May 11 in Wayzata’s Bell Courts Park during a summer programs kick-off BBQ hosted by the city’s parks and trails board. The park’s two bocce courts were installed last year and will be used this summer as part of Minnetonka Community Education’s selection of summer programs. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Wayzata residents attend a May 11 summer programs kick-off BBQ hosted by the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board. Following a pilot season last summer, Minnetonka Community Education will return to offer programs in Wayzata throughout the summer. To learn more and to register, call 952-401-6800 or visit minnetonkacommunityed.org/wayzata. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Wayzata residents Dennis and Jan Himan play bocce ball May 11 in Wayzata’s Bell Courts Park during a summer programs kick-off BBQ hosted by the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board. The park’s two bocce courts were added to the park last year and will be used this summer as part of Minnetonka Community Education’s selection of summer programs. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)