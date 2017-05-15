‘Treehouse’ debate comes before the Plymouth City Council

Council to consider a variance for the structure at May 23 meeting The council will consider findings of fact to grant Matthew Dunn a variance for this structure which he considered to be a treehouse. (Submitted photo)

The definition of a treehouse was called into question during the May 9 Plymouth City Council meeting, after the planning commission denied a resident a variance request for a treehouse he built on his Juneau Lane lot.

The issue stemmed from a misunderstanding between city staff and Matthew Dunn, 4130 Juneau Ln., who called city hall and asked if a treehouse was allowed on his property.

The inspector who answered the call, told Dunn that city doesn’t regulate treehouses.

Steve Juetten, community development director, said the inspector was thinking a platform in the trees that might have walls and a roof.

“Mr. Dunn envisioned something else,” Juetten told the council.

Dunn’s constructed treehouse sits on his 3.5 acres of land and was brought to the city’s attention by complaint, which was later withdrawn. The treehouse is 28 feet in height and about 400 square feet in area. The platform is about 11 feet above grade and is bracketed to trees.

The issue came before the planning commission, which voted 4-2 to deny Dunn a variance request. Reasons for denial included that the structure exceeds the permitted height, and could be detrimental to the public welfare and injurious to other land or improvements in the neighborhood due to the uncharacteristic height.

The zoning ordinance allows only one accessory building more than 120 square feet and Section 21355 limits the height of buildings of more than 120 square feet to 15 feet.

“The planning commission struggled with this one,” Juetten said, which was why it was brought forth to the council.

Councilmember Ned Carroll, who visited Dunn’s property, gave credit to Dunn for his creativity and ingenuity for the structure.

“The pictures we have in the packet, don’t do it justice,” Carroll said, noting that while the structure would be considered a-typical of a treehouse by most standards, “it’s not that big” when put in the context of the lot size.

“Mr. Dunn has done an amazing job with this,” he said.

Carroll said this should be considered an exception and supported by granting a variance, noting this is “a unique situation.”

Councilmembers Judy Johnson and Jeff Wosje also expressed support.

“He made a good faith effort” by calling the city, Wosje said, adding Dunn shouldn’t be penalized for the city not having an ordinance on treehouses.

Johnson also agreed this should be an exception until the city adopts a separate treehouse ordinance.

Roger Knutson, the city attorney, said this would be considered an accessory structure.

The zoning ordinance defines accessory building, structure, or use as, “a subordinate building, structure, or use which is located on the same lot on which the principal building or use is situated and which is reasonably necessary, appropriate and incidental to the conduct of the primary use of such building or main use. Accessory buildings or structures may be attached to or detached from the principal building, and typically include (but are not limited to) garages, shed, storage or workshop areas, docks, gazebos, and the like.”

Treehouses are not considered a permitted use in the city, noted Knutson, and therefore the structure would have to come down if it did not meet the requirements for a variance.

“It has been a misunderstanding that I feel very embarrassed about,” Dunn said. Having done a number projects on his property, Dunn said he has followed the same process by looking at the code book and confirming with the city beforehand.

Some safety issues were brought up to question, including the railing and the electrical, however, Juetten noted staff members would work with Dunn to ensure code requirements for a secondary structure were met.

Mayor Kelli Slavik said she was supportive of keeping the structure and made a motion for staff to provide findings of fact at the next meeting as to why this is a unique situation and a variance should be granted. Willis voted against the motion due to it not meeting the height requirements in this zoning district.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the preliminary plat, site plan, conditional use permit and variances for a Home2 Suites by Hilton on the property located at 3000 Harbor Ln.

• Denied a request for a variance to subdivide a lot on 0.83 acres of land at 1415 Garland Ln. for not meeting the requirements, including that it would alter the essential character of the neighborhood as the proposed lot would be smaller than the adjacent lots and the request is based exclusively upon economic considerations.

• Approved the bid from C.S. McCrossan for the reconstruction and expansion project on County Road 24. The bid came it at $2.17 million, $700,000 less than the engineer’s estimate.

Construction is expected to begin this month, tentative on the contractor’s schedule. Once a schedule is determined, a notification will be sent to the adjacent property owners and updates will be provided on the city’s website. Completion is expected in October.

• Approved the filling of wetlands and Wetland Replacement Plan application for the Agora development. Rock Hill Management, LLC proposes Agora, a 20-acre commercial redevelopment project, including retail businesses, office space, two hotels, senior housing, and a three-story parking ramp on Lancaster Lane.

Contact Kristen Miller at [email protected]