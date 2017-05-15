Plymouth Police report for May 4-10

These were among the 57 incident and arrests from May 4-10 from the Plymouth Police Department:

May 4

– A check was stolen from the victim’s mailbox, altered and cashed on the 300 block of Quaker Lane.

– Two suspects fled the store with approximately $1,000 in unpaid merchandise on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

– The victim reported cigars were stolen from his unlocked vehicle on the 4900 Peony Lane North.

May 5

– The victim reported clothing and equipment valued at $1,275 was stolen from his vehicle on the 3300 block of Highway 169. There was no sign of forced entry.

May 6

– The vehicle door lock was damaged overnight on the 2500 block of Nathan Lane. Unknown value of damage.

– Officers responded to a noise complaint and cited three suspects for underage consumption on the 15600 block of 47th Avenue North.

May 8

– Unknown suspect stole a bicycle valued at $500 from the underground garage on the 9700 block of 45th Avenue.

– The suspect attempted to leave the store with approximately $15 in merchandise and was trespassed from the store on the 10200 block of Sixth Avenue.

– The victim reported the registration tab was stolen from her rear license plate on the 10800 block of South Shore Drive.

– Unknown suspect smashed the window on the victim’s vehicle and stole cash and a gift card valued at $130 on the 17400 block of Old Rockford Road. Damage to vehicle approximately $320.

May 9

– The victim reported approximately $12 in change was stolen from his vehicles that were parked in his open garage 14100 block of 47th Avenue.

– The complainant reported the locks on several garages had been damaged on the 3200 block of Harbor Lane. Unknown loss at this time.

– A window on the victim’s vehicle was struck with a BB or similar projectile on the 12800 block of 50th Avenue. Unknown value of damage.

– The victim reported unknown suspect rummaged through his vehicle overnight on the 4200 block of Norwood Lane. There was no loss from the vehicle.

– An unlocked bicycle was stolen from the bike rack on the 1700 block of County Road 101.

– The victim reported $30 in loose change was stolen from his unlocked vehicle on the 18400 block of 34th Avenue North.

– Unknown suspect forced entry into the victim’s vehicle and stole a drill and batteries valued at $400 on the 3300 block of Highway 169.

May 10

– Victim reporting her wedding ring is missing from her residence on the 1800 block of Zanzibar Lane.

– The complainant reported a possible theft of plants on the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. The case is under investigation.