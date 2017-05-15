Plymouth Police officers recently recognized

Plymouth Police officers Steve Larson (left) and Quincy Grabau (center) received the Medal of Honor from the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association. Plymouth Police Chief Mike Goldstein (right) received the Richard W. Schaller Award. (Submitted photo)

The Plymouth Police Department, its chief and two officers were recently recognized for bravery and innovation by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.

The department received three awards from the organization’s annual statewide conference, including the Medal of Honor, Excellence in Innovation and the Richard W. Schaller Award.

The Medal of Honor was presented to Plymouth police officers Quincy Grabau and Steve Larson for their bravery, tactical knowledge and selfless dedication to public safety during the Feb. 12, 2016, incident in which they were required to search an apartment complex for a gunman suspected of killing his fiancé on a busy county road.

The suspect fired at officers and hit Officer Grabau, though his vest stopped the bullet from penetrating. Both officers returned fire and held their positions, protecting all who live at the apartment, until the gunman was no longer a threat. Nineteen agencies responded to the incident.

Public Safety Director/Police Chief Mike Goldstein was awarded with the Schaller award for his “unwavering dedication to improving public safety across the state of Minnesota and his overall commitment to the MCPA, its membership and the law enforcement profession.”

The award is given to police chiefs who are active and respected in their communities, and have had a statewide impact on policing.

“Chief Goldstein is incredibly well respected by his law enforcement peers, community and business and legislative partners,” said Andy Skoogman, MCPA Eexecutive director. “His candor is refreshing and his ability to network and build consensus is critical to the association’s positive reputation.”

The department was awarded the large-agency innovation award for its three-pronged approach – mind, body, spirit – to officer wellness.

“There’s no doubt it’s challenging to be a law enforcement leader right now, but Minnesota’s police chiefs and their staffs are coming up with forward-thinking solutions to a variety of issues,” said Skoogman. “The Chiefs Association designed this award to highlight those agencies and ideas that are improving public safety, and Plymouth should be proud to be among the state’s leaders in innovation.”