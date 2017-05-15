Plymouth Library book sale May 20

Bargain hunters and book lovers take note: Friends of the Plymouth Library will host a sale of hundreds of adult and children’s fiction and nonfiction books in hardcover and paperback 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. All books are withdrawn from the Hennepin County Library system or donated by the public.

Book donations accepted at the library beginning May 19. Donations also accepted 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month.

All funds raised will directly benefit the library. Doors open at 9 a.m. for Plymouth Friends members only. Join at the door. From 3-4 p.m. is $5-bag sale.