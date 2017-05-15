Plymouth City Council continues lodging tax discussion

The Plymouth City Council will continue looking at the details of establishing a convention and visitors bureau, which would be paid for by imposing a lodging tax. Currently, there are seven hotels in Plymouth, with three more hotels expected to be constructed this year, including a Hilton hotel at 3000 Harbor Ln. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

The Plymouth City Council continued to discuss imposing a lodging tax and forming a convention and visitors bureau during a May 9 special meeting.

State Statute 469.190 allows cities to impose a lodging tax of up to three percent with 95 percent of the proceeds funding a local convention or tourism bureau for marketing the city as a tourist or convention center.

Currently, Plymouth has seven hotels, with three more hotels expected to be constructed within the next year.

At the regular meeting that evening, the council approved a conditional use permit and variances to construct a five-story, 102-unit Home2 Suites by Hilton at 3000 Harbor Ln., next to the Comfort Inn.

The other two expected hotels are proposed in the Agora development, formerly Four Seasons.

While it depends on hotel occupancy, Danette Parr, economic development manager, estimated the value of the lodging tax to be between $600,000 and $800,000 a year.

Of the 25 most populace cities in the state, there are three cities that don’t have a lodging tax, Parr noted. Those are the cities of Plymouth, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.

Last September, Golden Valley approved a three-percent lodging tax on its two hotels and chose to partner with Discover St. Louis Park to serve as Golden Valley’s convention and visitors bureau.

Maple Grove also has a three-percent lodging tax and has combined with the cities of Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center to form Minneapolis Northwest Tourism.

Parr explained the city council would establish a convention and visitors bureau, including its focus, stakeholders, board and bylaws. It would also develop guidelines on how the money would be spent. Set up as a 501(c)(6) organization, a convention and visitors bureau has the same tax status as a chamber of commerce and therefore, can retain its earnings year-to-year, explained Luci Botzek, a member of the Roseville Convention Bureau who was in attendance.

Some of marketing and promotional functions of a convention and visitors bureau could be:

• Providing donation or sponsorships for public events.

• Promoting the Plymouth Ice Center as a hockey tournament venue.

• Marketing publications, visitor’s guide and coupon books.

• Website.

• Tradeshows.

• Digital marketing and social media.

• Providing and maintaining publications at venues, hotel rooms, and other sites to promote Plymouth businesses, venues and events.

Also, since the council would enact a convention and visitors bureau through an ordinance, the council would also retain the option to dissolve the board if circumstances should warrant it, Botzek noted.

When talking with hotel operators, Parr said there was little opposition. One hotel official brought up the competitive advantage over surrounding cities that have the tax.

However, when talking with other convention and visitors bureau officials, it’s a non-issue, Parr said, noting conventions or businesses don’t choose hotels based on that fee.

When talking with leaders from restaurants and other local businesses and civic groups, Parr said the response was positive due to the promotional opportunities, with many people volunteering to serve on the board.

Councilmember Jim Davis expressed support for a lodging tax in Plymouth.

“I pay a lot in hotel taxes,” noting he travels a lot for personal and business reasons. “I think we’re missing out if we don’t join the party.”

Councilmember Jim Willis said he was conflicted, adding there is a “certain level of overhead” and didn’t know if he could see a governmental purpose to imposing the tax unless there is a “dramatic payoff.”

Additionally, Councilmember Jeff Wosje referenced the staff report which stated the lodging tax could create a budget savings (for the city) by allowing for certain functions to be funded by this new revenue stream and not require these expenses to be funded by the general fund budget. The example given was having the convention and visitors bureau staff work to attract Plymouth Ice Center hockey tournaments and assist teams with securing local lodging venues and thus not require city staff resources.

“I want there to be enough benefit to warrant [a lodging tax],” said Wosje, adding he wanted to see more of what those benefits would be.

Mayor Kelli Slavik said she doesn’t like the idea of creating another entity of the city with additional employees.

“It makes me uncomfortable. I also don’t think just because other cities are doing it, we need to do it,” Slavik said. “To me, it’s still a tax,” noting she doesn’t think it’s necessary, but will keep an open mind.

Before moving forward, the council seeks additional details and facts from city staff members, such as the budget, the bylaws, and the benefits to the community.

