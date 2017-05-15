LETTER: We deserve accountability from Rep. Sarah Anderson

To The Editor:

Minnesotans deserve state government that is accountable them. Unfortunately, Rep. Sarah Anderson is focused on making it worse. One of Rep. Anderson’s bills (HF 2336) mandates a new tax return filing system by 2018. Recently, she stated that the proposed system is modeled on one used in California, where she said the state “did not spend a single penny on it.” Then, Rep. Anderson shrugged off Revenue chief Cynthia Bauerly’s concerns over reductions proposed to the Department of Revenue, saying that they amounted to “Chicken Little crying that the sky is falling.” Rep. Anderson wants things to be free that aren’t. Her proposed plan is not free and it will slow down processing of your tax return.

A 2007 California Franchise Tax Board document shows costs incurred by the State of California to pilot its “free” filing system of $222,000 and $161,000 for tax years 2004 (11,620 processed returns) and 2005 (10,582 processed returns), respectively. Estimated costs for tax years 2007-09 (program not offered for tax year 2006) were $1,257,000. Estimated five-year cost was $1,640,000. Plus California projected annual maintenance fees of $125,000 for tax year 2010 and beyond assuming 160,000 returns processed annually, about 8 percent of eligible California taxpayers.

Clearly California spent more than “a single penny” for its “free” filing system. How Rep. Anderson concluded that California’s program was developed without “a single penny” of cost is unclear. Magical thinking? Mismanagement? Didn’t she take the time to determine the facts? Regardless, it’s hard to see how her proposal, given the costs, yields smaller government. And it’s not smarter government to promise something for “free” when costs are real, especially when it will slow things down for Minnesotans.

Words matter. So do facts. Rep. Anderson should have the facts before making proposals to Minnesota’s citizens or belittling her fellow government employees. It may surprise, maybe even mortify her that we heard her say, “This is about fixing it so that people know that their tax dollars are being used prudently and wisely and that it has integrity in the process.”

Michael D. Allen

Plymouth