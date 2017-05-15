LETTER: Do not eliminate the Public Campaign subsidy

To the Editor:

Do not eliminate the Public Campaign Subsidy!

Rep. Sarah Anderson (44A) in Plymouth is promoting this in her bill.

Governor Dayton has promised to veto the State Government Finance Omnibus which includes a bill to end this funding. This campaign subsidy makes it possible for Minnesotans to run for office without having to be wealthy and spend all their time earning money. It keeps the small ‘d’ in democracy. Minnesota leads the nation in small dollar participation (donors of $250 or less). This allows the voices of everyday voters to be heard, not just wealthy few. If we stop doing this, we will allow ‘dark money’ and special interest money to take over. This is actually a plan by the Koch Brothers and their legislative push through ALEC bills. (Bernie Sanders, Our Revolution) they have a platform to repeal campaign finance laws. (Dark Money by Jane Mayer). We cannot let this happen here at home. I encourage Dayton to veto this bill.

Kerry Anderson

Plymouth