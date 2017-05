Beth El Synagogue’s Aleph Preschool will present “Trucksploration” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

There will be emergency vehicles, construction equipment, classic cars, military vehicles, the Minnesota Twins Food Truck, a Batmobile, party buses and more vehicles for kids and their families to explore and learn about.

There is no cost to attend. The synagogue is located at 5225 W. Barry St. in St. Louis Park.

Info: besyn.org/trucksploration