St. Louis Park-based Groves Academy adds leaders, raises funds

St. Louis Park-based Groves Academy has announced that two leaders are joining the nonprofit educational organization.

Lynn Giovannelli is the new director of institutional advancement, leading all fundraising efforts for the three program areas: Our School, The Learning Center and the Institute for Professional Learning.

Nancy Segreti is the organization’s first dedicated director of The Learning Center, which serves students in the community who do not attend the school but benefit from the expertise of the staff through diagnostic testing, tutoring, assistive technology training, career and post-secondary coaching, summer school and other services.

Giovannelli was previously director of donor relations with Youth Frontiers, a Twin Cities-based organization dedicated to building character of young people by collaborating with schools. Segreti relocated from Washington, D.C., where she was the center director for the Lindamood-Bell Learning Center.

The academy raised more than $600,000 at its 40th annual scholarship gala in April. Approximately 30 percent of students at Groves receive financial aid to attend the school.

Info: grovesacademy.org