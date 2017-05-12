Wayzata High will host 25th annual Empty Bowls event May 18

Wayzata High School will host its 25th annual Empty Bowls event 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in the school’s cafeteria, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth. Wayzata High School will host its 25th annual Empty Bowls event Thursday, May 18, in the school’s cafeteria. (Sun Sailor file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to unite arts education and hunger prevention. The event will raise money for Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners and its fight against hunger in the Twin Cities.

Handmade bowls crafted by Wayzata High School students, alumni and staff members will be used to serve soup and bread contributed by local businesses. Guests are invited to keep the bowls as a reminder of the continuing fight against hunger in the community.

When Wayzata High School hosted its first Empty Bowls event in 1992, it was the first in Minnesota. Since then, the annual event has raised more than $100,000 for Interfaith Outreach and has increased awareness of hunger in the community.

Tickets can be purchased at the high school the night of the event. Suggested donation is $10 per person.

The entirety of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Interfaith Outreach Food Shelf. There will also be a silent auction and students selling additional handmade wares.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us/emptybowls