St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• The program is adding a tour to the Minnesota State Capitol 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. Participants will travel by motor-coach to the Capitol and begin with a 45-minute guided walking tour with an overview of Capitol history, art, architecture and state government. Lunch will be at M ST. Cafe in the St. Paul Hotel. After lunch, participants will visit Rice Park and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.

• Metro Dining Cards are on sale at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. The cards are $25 per box with Minneapolis/West Metro and Anoka/Northwest sets available. Each set includes discounts at 166 area restaurants and are valid through May 2018. Proceeds benefit the St. Louis Park Senior Program.

• Instructor Dan Hartman will present a seminar on events of D-Day, June 6, 1944, and the Normandy campaign 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

For more information and to register for activities, call 952-928-6444.