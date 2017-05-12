St. Louis Park School Board selects Astein Osei as next superintendent

After an exhaustive process, the search for a new St. Louis Park School District superintendent had to wait a little longer while consultants drove to the winning candidate’s house to wake him up.

After an evening debate May 10 in which board members gradually shifted their support toward Osseo Area Schools Assistant Supt. Astein Osei, the board sought to contact Osei repeatedly to no avail.

When representatives of search firm School Exec Connect traveled to Osei’s house near Peter Hobart Elementary School, they found the lights out. After consulting with a neighbor, they confirmed Osei lived in the house and eventually woke him up to let him know he should contact School Board Chair Jim Yarosh.

When Yarosh received Osei’s call at about 10:50 p.m. May 10, Yarosh told him the board had been deliberating but had one more question for Osei.

“All right,” Osei responded.

Yarosh asked him if he would be willing to enter into negotiations to be the next St. Louis Park School District superintendent.

Osei replied, “Wow, you know what, absolutely. That’s the best news I’ve heard of.”

Yarosh joked, “We were wondering because we were having a hard time getting a hold of you.”

When Osei admitted he had fallen asleep, an amused Yarosh responded, “That’s quite a slumber. Congratulations. I tell you, we really are super excited. We really had a tough decision with really good candidates, so it’s a credit to you to get this offer.”

Osei replied, “Thank you. I’m absolutely honored. I’m excited, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to come to St. Louis Park.”

Yarosh said, “We’ll let you get back to sleep. It’s been a tough couple of days for everyone. Again, congratulations, and we all look forward to seeing you soon and hopefully get the contract formalities behind us and start getting started on our bond referendum and our work.”

After the call ended, Yarosh remarked, “All right, that’s classic” as other school board members and district staff members cheered the conclusion of the lengthy search process.