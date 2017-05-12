Secretary of State Steve Simon to discuss election and voter participation efforts

Or Emet will host Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.

Simon, who previously represented St. Louis Park and Hopkins in the state House of Representatives, will discuss the 2016 election, as well as his efforts to increase voter participation and civic engagement. Simon will talk about current legislative issues he is working on and respond to audience members’ questions about the electoral process.

A short Humanistic Jewish Sabbath service will precede the free program. An Oneg Shabbat reception will follow.

Info: oremet.org