KFC selects St. Louis Park company’s software

Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the selection of St. Louis Park-based Delaget Guard and Envysion as KFC’s preferred loss prevention suite for the company’s more than 4,100 outlets nationwide.

The announcement comes after a 120-day pilot spearheaded by the restaurant’s technology committee.

The partnership helps franchisees leverage advanced analytics to find substantive theft, use video surveillance to validate and understand the context of those suspicious activities, and help guide restaurant managers on the immediate actions to take with prescriptive intelligence.

“We selected Delaget for their extensive experience in the quick service restaurant industry, ability to handle the security demands of a large operation, and because their solution, Delaget Guard, is exceptional at identifying loss and prescribing action,” said Chris Caldwell, chief information officer for KFC U.S. “With the combined capabilities of Delaget and Envysion, KFC franchisees will have access to powerful loss prevention tools, saving them time and helping them run more efficient operations. We saw excellent results with the pilot and are excited to roll it out to our franchisees.”

To learn more, visit envysion-delaget.com.