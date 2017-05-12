Caring for Kids fundraising breakfast May 24 in Wayzata

Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners invites the community to discuss early childhood education at its annual Caring for Kids breakfast 7-8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

Interfaith Outreach’s Caring for Kids is a partnership that strives to prepare children for kindergarten by providing scholarships to quality early childhood care and education centers, as well as parent education and holistic family support.

The event’s guest speaker is Mary Brainerd, president and CEO of Health Partners. Brainerd will speak about quality early childhood education as the greatest possible return on investment for Minnesota families.

The event is offered at no cost, but donations are accepted to support quality early childhood education. Registration is required.

To register: iocp.ejoinme.org/CaringforKids

Info: iocp.org