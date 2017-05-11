Wayzata Library to host May 15 program on senior independence

Guests are invited to a program focused on senior independence 1-2 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St.

Seniors can encounter many challenges to their independence. In addition to its many rewards, care giving for a loved one can also present difficulties. This program will cover various approaches and services that can help support seniors to continue living at home.

This event is sponsored by Friends of the Wayzata Library, in collaboration with Senior Community Services.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669