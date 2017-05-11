Tonka girls lacrosse streak continues

A recent four-game winning streak has boosted Minnetonka High’s girls lacrosse team to a 6-3 season record. Midfielder Julia Gallogly (2) of the Minnetonka High girls lacrosse team tries to find room against a wall of three Maple Grove defenders as Crimson goalie Coco Francis prepares to defend the net. Minnetonka won the game 17-8 May 2 at Einer Anderson Stadium.. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

While that streak it impressive, it is no surprise to Minnetonka’s co-head coach, Erin Larson, who said, “Our girls are in high spirits and we’re on a great streak.”

In games last week, the Skippers had two decisive wins, beating Maple Grove 17-8 May 2 and Wayzata 19-6 May 4.

“Maple Grove is a team that beat us last season,” said Larson. “Ellie Dulac had a big game for us with three goals. Savannah Bhojwani, Julia Gallogly, Anna DiFrancesco, Brigitta Olsen and Minnie Bittell each scored two goals.”

On the defensive side, Minnetonka goalie Chloe Lewis came up big with 10 saves. Emily Herdine and Chloe Corbin, Maple Grove’s leading scorers, each broke free to score hat tricks.

Minnetonka had beaten Wayzata 16-6 the first time through the Lake Conference schedule, and the Skippers were ready to prove that was no fluke in last week’s rematch.

“Julia Gallogly had a monster game,” said Larson. “She scored four goals on 100-percent shooting. She also had two assists, eight ground ball recoveries and eight draw controls.”

Avery Wolff’s performance was also extremely impressive, as she contributed three goals and three assists. DiFrancesco also came through with a hat trick, while Bhojwani had two goals and two assists.

“Nine different girls scored and seven had assists,” Larson noted. “Anna Mott played rock-solid. I could talk about her every game. She hardly ever has a turnover. Defensively, Lauren Brown got the game ball with two interceptions and four ground balls.”

Larson said Wayzata came at Tonka with a good effort.

“They snuck in some early goals on some good low-angle shots,” she observed. “Wayzata has some fast, physical players, and their goalie played well.”

Larson said one of the keys to Minnetonka’s recent success is unselfishness.

“They girls are helping each other out,” she said. “And egos are set aside.”

Next for the Skippers is a Lake Conference match against Hopkins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium. Hopkins entered this week’s action with an overall record of 3-4. Sammi Galinson and Sophie Skadron are players to watch for the Royals, who are coached by Jon Smart.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]