South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety report: April 24-May 3

South Lake Police reports

Included in the South Lake Police reports were these incidents:

April 27 – An individual reported someone had stolen her license plates on West Point Place in Tonka Bay. Financial loss unknown.

April 27 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on County Road 19 and Wood Duck Circle in Shorewood. One driver was cited for driving too close.

April 28 – An Excelsior male was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.13 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Smithtown Road and Wood Duck Circle in Shorewood.

April 28 – An individual reported someone had used counterfeit bills at a rummage sale on Third Avenue in Excelsior. Total loss of $10.

April 28 – Civil matter on Smithtown Road in Shorewood.

April 29 – An individual reported that people with flashlights were outside their residence on Pond View Drive in Shorewood. Officers checked the area and did not locate anyone.

April 29 – A Shorewood female was arrested for domestic assault on Mallard Lane in Shorewood.

April 30 – An individual reported a suspicious person standing outside of Maynard’s on Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior. Officers checked on the male and learned he was waiting to be picked up.

May 1 – Civil matter on Mallard Lane in Shorewood.

May 2 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Galpin Lake Road and Highway 7 in Shorewood.

May 3 – A Minnetonka male was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.09 after he was stopped for an equipment and traffic violation near Third Avenue and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood.

Excelsior Fire District reports

Included in the Excelsior Fire District April 24-30 reports were these incidents:

April 24 – Medical at Sweetwater Curve in Shorewood.

April 25 – Medical at First Street in Excelsior.

April 25 – Gas odor at Summerville Road in Deephaven.

April 25 – Medical at Mill Street in Shorewood.

April 25 – Medical at Minnetonka Boulevard in Greenwood.

April 26 – Medical at Division Street in Excelsior.

April 26 – Medical at Knightsbridge Road in Shorewood.

April 26 – Medical at Oak Leaf Trail in Shorewood.

April 27 – Fire alarm at George Street in Excelsior.

April 28 – Medical at Division Street in Excelsior.

April 28 – Medical at Third Street in Excelsior.

April 29 – Medical at Rutledge Road in Deephaven.

April 30 – Medical at Manor Road in Deephaven.