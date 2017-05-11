South lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: May 11-19

Thursday, May 11

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TOASTMASTERS

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Congregational Church

Info: uncommonspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org

TEEN TIME

When: 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

THE RUNWAY

When: 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Pique Travel

Info: bit.ly/2p9Vgvs

OPEN LATE THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

CELEBRATION

OF EXCELLENCE

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka High School, 18301 W. Hwy. 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

‘CORNER CONFESSIONS’ – A NOVEL

AUTHOR READING

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Bay Books

Info: khallbooks.com/events

LAKE MINNETONKA COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4071 Sunset Dr., Spring Park

Info: lmcc-tv.org

Friday, May 12

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR MASONIC LODGE BRATS SALE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Cub Foods, 23800 Highway 7, Shorewood

Info: excelsior113.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

MINNETONKA SCHOOL DISTRICT CLASS OF 2007 REUNION

When: 7-11 p.m.

Where: Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis

Info: bit.ly/2oSHhYo

PINE TRAVELERS

CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Saturday, May 13

BREAKFAST

AT THE LODGE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

SPRING TROLLEY STORYTIME WITH BABY CHICKS AND DUCKS

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Excelsior Trolley

Info: bit.ly/2pczjNZ

CUB FOODS BAGGING – MINNETONKA HIGH SCHOOL SAILING TEAM

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Cub Foods, 4801 Cty. Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum

Info: elmhs.org

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: trolleyride.org

FROGS AND TOADS OF MINNESOTA

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

SWAG CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

CHRIS KELLY BAND CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

Sunday, May 14

BREWCRASS SUNDAYS

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Monday, May 15

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF, KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

MINNETONKA COMMUNITY EDUCATION BOARD MEETING

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center

Info: minnetonka.ce.eleyo.com

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

MUSIC AND LYRICS CONCERT

When: 7-7:45 p.m.

Where: Groveland Elementary, 17310 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

Tuesday, May 16

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Minnetonka

Community Education Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum

Info: elmhs.org

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: trolleyride.org

FARMERS’ MARKET

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

EXCELSIOR HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

Wednesday, May 17

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TAPPING HISTORY, EXCELSIOR AMUSEMENT PARK

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Old Log Theatre

Info: bit.ly/2qJa1Ex

JEFF DAYTON DUO CONCERT

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

GREENWOOD PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Deephaven City Hall

Info: greenwoodmn.com

MAYNARD’S SPRING BAGS LEAGUE

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: bit.ly/2qAJvQq

Thursday, May 18

Minnetonka High School Orchestra Concert

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka High School, 18301 W. Hwy. 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

MEMBER BREAKFAST

When: 7:30-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

TOASTMASTERS

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Congregational Church

Info: uncommonspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org

OPEN LATE THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT POLICY AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING

When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: MCWD offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnehahacreek.org

Friday, May 19

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

MANIFEST

When: 4 p.m.-midnight

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

THE NADAS

When: 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

HIGH TROUSERS CONCERT

When: 10 p.m.-midnight

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com