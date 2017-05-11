Community & People

South lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: May 11-19

Thursday, May 11
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

TOASTMASTERS
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Congregational Church
Info: uncommonspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org

TEEN TIME
When: 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

THE RUNWAY
When: 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: Pique Travel
Info: bit.ly/2p9Vgvs

OPEN LATE THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

CELEBRATION
OF EXCELLENCE
When: 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka High School, 18301 W. Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org

‘CORNER CONFESSIONS’ – A NOVEL
AUTHOR READING
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Bay Books
Info: khallbooks.com/events

LAKE MINNETONKA COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4071 Sunset Dr., Spring Park
Info: lmcc-tv.org

Friday, May 12
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR MASONIC LODGE BRATS SALE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Cub Foods, 23800 Highway 7, Shorewood
Info: excelsior113.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

MINNETONKA SCHOOL DISTRICT CLASS OF 2007 REUNION
When: 7-11 p.m.
Where: Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis
Info: bit.ly/2oSHhYo

PINE TRAVELERS
CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Saturday, May 13
BREAKFAST
AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org

SPRING TROLLEY STORYTIME WITH BABY CHICKS AND DUCKS
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Excelsior Trolley
Info: bit.ly/2pczjNZ

CUB FOODS BAGGING – MINNETONKA HIGH SCHOOL SAILING TEAM
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Cub Foods, 4801 Cty. Rd. 101, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum
Info: elmhs.org

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: trolleyride.org

FROGS AND TOADS OF MINNESOTA
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

SWAG CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

CHRIS KELLY BAND CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

Sunday, May 14
BREWCRASS SUNDAYS
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Monday, May 15
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF, KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

MINNETONKA COMMUNITY EDUCATION BOARD MEETING
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: minnetonka.ce.eleyo.com

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityofdeephaven.org

MUSIC AND LYRICS CONCERT
When: 7-7:45 p.m.
Where: Groveland Elementary, 17310 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org

Tuesday, May 16
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka
Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum
Info: elmhs.org

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: trolleyride.org

FARMERS’ MARKET
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

EXCELSIOR HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

Wednesday, May 17
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

TAPPING HISTORY, EXCELSIOR AMUSEMENT PARK
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Old Log Theatre
Info: bit.ly/2qJa1Ex

JEFF DAYTON DUO CONCERT
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

GREENWOOD PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Deephaven City Hall
Info: greenwoodmn.com

MAYNARD’S SPRING BAGS LEAGUE
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: bit.ly/2qAJvQq

Thursday, May 18
Minnetonka High School Orchestra Concert
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka High School, 18301 W. Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org

MEMBER BREAKFAST
When: 7:30-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

TOASTMASTERS
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Congregational Church
Info: uncommonspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org

OPEN LATE THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT POLICY AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: MCWD offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org

Friday, May 19
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

MANIFEST
When: 4 p.m.-midnight
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

THE NADAS
When: 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

HIGH TROUSERS CONCERT
When: 10 p.m.-midnight
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com