Shorewood residents encouraged to take energy survey

This spring a community stakeholder team is developing an energy action plan for Shorewood.

The plan will prioritize energy initiatives, outline strategies that align with Shorewood’s interests and values, and set energy goals for the community.

This planning process is made possible through Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy.

Last fall Shorewood applied to participate and was the 10th community selected in Minnesota since 2014.

Residents are being encouraged to take a 10-question survey to help the insight committee set goals in line with Shorewood’s values.

To take the survey, visit bit.ly/2pMXguC.