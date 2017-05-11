Red hot Maple Grove baseballers blank Osseo

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

Osseo picked the wrong time to host Maple Grove in a Northwest Suburban Conference baseball battle between the two district rival May 2. Maple Grove’s Bubba Horton connects for a two-run home run against Osseo. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

After the relatively slow start, the Crimson have found their groove and have gone on a nine-game winning streak. The Orioles were victim No. 4 during the Crimson’s nine-game streak.

Two MG pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Senior southpaw Charlie Hutchinson earned the win for the visiting Crimson. He threw five innings, surrendering zero runs, six hits, striking out four, and walking one. Nathan Martinson closed out the final two innings for Maple Grove. He yielded no runs on two hits, one walk, while striking out two. Osseo’s Jake Contreras throws to first to get a Crimson batter. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

The Crimson grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a lead-off double by Curtis Haugen, a single by Hayden Thomsen, and a fielder’s choice RBI by Frankie Volkers. In the third inning, Bubba Horton added additional runs with a two-run homer over the left field fence.

The Orioles collected eight hits but could not bunch them and suffered their first shutout of the season.

Maple Grove next visits Armstrong Tuesday, May 16.

Osseo, who falls to 7-5, next hosts Armstrong Thursday, May 11, and St. Michael-Albertville Friday, May 12.