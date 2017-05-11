Orioles look to one of its own for next girls basketball leader

SLP grad and hall of famer, Richardson steps in for first varsity coaching opportunity

A familiar name around St. Louis Park is set to take over the Orioles girls basketball program.

Arensio Richardson, a 2005 St. Louis Park High School graduate was inducted into the SLPHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015, has served as an assistant coach with the football program under Benji Wolfe and on Dave Breitenbucher’s boys basketball coaching staff. Arsenio Richardson is a 2005 St. Louis Park High School graduate, 2015 SLPHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and is the new girls’ basketball head coach. (Submitted photo)

In addition to working at the middle school, Richardson is familiar with the returning members of the girls basketball team, which makes him eager to get to work.

The Orioles went 11-16 last season, falling to Robbinsdale Cooper in the first round of Section 6-4A play.

Last fall Richardson helped organize fall ball for the girls program as a member of the boys varsity staff and likewise, the girls varsity staff helped out the boys team, without an inclining of what the future would hold for the Park resident.

Richardson’s wife, Steph, is a teacher at Aquila Elementary School and the couple also live in the community with their young family.

“Steve Hager and I were eligible to work with the varsity athletes in the fall since they weren’t part of our own team so what I learned what the hunger and work ethic they had all the way from eighth grade to 12th grade,” he said. “They’re a talented group that is hungry and has the basketball I.Q. to be successful.

“Working at the middle school I’ve known these girls for a couple years. The relationship built with them is what excites me about it.”

His connection to the community helped solidify the decision to move into a varsity head coach role at Park. “It was always a goal of mine, being a grad from SLP but I always thought in my mind it would be with the boys. I never thought of the girls’ program as a possibility. I talked it over with my wife and she encouraged me to do it.”

With the Park football program he was the running backs coach in addition to head coach of the ninth grade team for four seasons in addition to his role with the boys basketball program.

“Going to Park is one thing, being a head coach at Park is one of the best things of my life and hopefully something I can do for many years to come,” he said, pointing to the successful history of the program with an ultimate goal of a return to state in three-five years. “The girls program has more recent success. We have women not too old that speak about (state) and Ms. Basketball Awards and those things really excite me.”

Being part of the boys program for some time, Richardson hopes the two programs can continue to develop a strong relationship that helps out both.

“Being with the boys program so long and coaching under one of my mentors (Breitenbucher) I’m still going to be encouraging the boys as much as possible. I still love all of the boys in the program,” he said.

The relationship with previous head girls basketball coach Brian Massie remains good as Massie also encouraged Richardson to apply for the position.

He’s stayed in contact with Masse since taking over in late April.

“He’s always been somebody to look out for me and he’s someone who still wants to be involved in the program,” Richardson said. “He’s a good person and we have a good relationship. I try to pick his brain on what went well and not so well, he’s been super supportive in the process and helped me feel good.”

Richardson plans to continue his role with the football program. “I’ve grown a lot under (football head coach) Ben Wolfe,” Richardson said as he’s been on the staff for four seasons. “He’s shown me how to be a better man, better coach and its very important for me to stick with that and remain with that even though basketball is really year-round now. It’s nice to get some time off and I absolutely love that coaching staff and just the environment with the program. I can’t see myself walking away from that anytime soon.”

At the top of the list for successfully working with kids, Richardson says, is building relationships. His first season with the football program was the third or fourth staff in as many seasons.

“It was hard to build up a trust factor because they didn’t know if you would be there or not next season,” he said after seeing his first group of players move all the way through from freshmen to seniors.

The second point he made was being honest and staying in communication.

“All kids want to be successful,” Richardson said. “Even if they don’t have individual goals, they want the team to do well and in the past I’ve made some mistakes maybe not having open communication but I’m trying to get better and better each year. Being very honest comes with knowing where we stand.”

Former Park boys basketball coach Larry Ronglien, Activities Director Andy Ewald, Breitenbucher, Wolfe and Cliff Brown are a few coaches Richardson gleaned wisdom from when it comes to coaching kids. Richardson looks up to several top-notch coaches including Kansas’ Bill Self, UConn legend Geno Auriemma and all-time great John Wooden among others. He likes the way Brad Stevens is coaching in Boston and how Erik Spoelstra operates in Miami.

“I try to take a little bit from everybody and I’m always trying to learn and read things to get better,” he said. “One key for longtime successful coaches is their evolution. They adapt with the times like Coach K (Mike Krzyewski) or Roy Williams.”

As for the team he will lead in the fall, Richardson likes the experience back with not just a lot of upperclassmen but several kids that saw varsity minutes this season. A senior class of Kamil Mayfield, Olivia Massie, Dylisi Sheffield with soon-to-be juniors Lindsey Olson, Sophie Olmen, sophomores Shayla Miller and Jordyn Turek and a strong freshman class that includes Kendall Coley and Joelle Sheffield.

“We have a really strong freshmen class coming in too that maybe didn’t play much high school but will have an impact,” he said.

Richardson hopes to have assistant coaches soon.

“I have some interviews next week for face-to-face meetings,” he said. “We have some really strong candidates. We already have a very tight-knit group that is diverse so that all of the kids can feel well represented.”

As for parents of players in the program, he plans to set boundaries at the preseason meeting and takes advice from Breitenbucher gleaned during his time with the boys program.

“We don’t talk about basketball strategy or playing time. We can talk about life and basketball but those two things are nonnegotiable.

“I’m going to love these kids equally.”

He’s in the process of finalizing the gym schedule for summer camps for the younger kids in the community all the way up to the varsity program.

Full circle

Richardson was a standout athlete in high school, earning 10 varsity letters and numerous individual honors in addition to serving as football captain in 2003 and 2004. He was the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,263 yards including a season-season record of 1,782 yards and 32 touchdowns. He surpassed the 1,000 point career mark in basketball over four seasons earned all-conference honors in football, basketball and track.

After high school, Richardson played football at Nebraska-Omaha before closing out his collegiate career at the University of Sioux Falls, helping the Cougars win the 2009 NAIA National Championship.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected]