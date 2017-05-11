Education

Minnetonka DECA places at internationals

Minnetonka High School senior Saya Sabin won first place at the hospitality and tourism professional selling event at the DECA International Career Development Conference April 26-29 in Anaheim, California. (Photo courtesy of Minnetonka Schools)

Minnetonka High School sent 31 students to the DECA International Career Development Conference April 26-29 in Anaheim, California. The following students placed at the conference:

First place: Senior Saya Sabin – hospitality and tourism professional selling event.
Second place: Seniors Selena Zingsheim, Karac Johnson and Savannah Bhojwani – fashion merchandising promotion plan.

Second place: Junior Hunter Abraham – quick-serve restaurant management individual role play.

Third place: Seniors Tucker Bhojwani and Max Musselman – buying and merchandising team role play.
Top 10 finishers: Juniors Oliver Thomasson and Zane Bush – marketing management team role play; and Senior Ben Wiley – professional selling event.

Top 20 finisher: Sophomore Cameron Anundson – business services marketing individual role play.

Top 10 Exam scores: Senior Selena Zingsheim, Junior Teddy Nordvold, Junior Zane Bush, Senior Karac Johnson, Sophomore Cameron Anundson, Senior Ben Wiley and Senior Tucker Bhojwani – marketing cluster exam; Junior Hunter Abraham – hospitality and tourism cluster exam.