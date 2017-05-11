Minnetonka DECA places at internationals

< > Minnetonka High School senior Saya Sabin won first place at the hospitality and tourism professional selling event at the DECA International Career Development Conference April 26-29 in Anaheim, California. (Photo courtesy of Minnetonka Schools)

Minnetonka High School sent 31 students to the DECA International Career Development Conference April 26-29 in Anaheim, California. The following students placed at the conference:

First place: Senior Saya Sabin – hospitality and tourism professional selling event.

Second place: Seniors Selena Zingsheim, Karac Johnson and Savannah Bhojwani – fashion merchandising promotion plan.

Second place: Junior Hunter Abraham – quick-serve restaurant management individual role play.

Third place: Seniors Tucker Bhojwani and Max Musselman – buying and merchandising team role play.

Top 10 finishers: Juniors Oliver Thomasson and Zane Bush – marketing management team role play; and Senior Ben Wiley – professional selling event.

Top 20 finisher: Sophomore Cameron Anundson – business services marketing individual role play.

Top 10 Exam scores: Senior Selena Zingsheim, Junior Teddy Nordvold, Junior Zane Bush, Senior Karac Johnson, Sophomore Cameron Anundson, Senior Ben Wiley and Senior Tucker Bhojwani – marketing cluster exam; Junior Hunter Abraham – hospitality and tourism cluster exam.