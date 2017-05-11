Mary Ellen Spice of Greensburg, PA, formerly of Wayzata and parishioner of Our Lady of Grace, died unexpectedly in Glenview, IL on Tuesday May 2, 2017.

Daughter of Marguerite and John Francis Morley, she was born April 2, 1925 in Lansing, Michigan, named after her English grandmother Mary Ellen Erard owner of Merrill Park Greenhouse, she inherited her eye for beauty and her sincere interest in others.

Mary Ellen’s blond hair, bright blue eyes and love of home came from her mother whom she adored. From her Irish father, a cavalryman in WWI, she was graced with her statuesque figure and her ability to find the fun in life’s everyday flow! Growing up in Michigan she fondly remembered summers at the lake, riding her bike and playing sports with her neighborhood friends. Her “growing up” stories are infamous in our family and we never tired of hearing them even when we knew the ending.

Like her Republican father, she worked for the Michigan State Highway department. She loved her job in Public Relations while she was attending Michigan State. She met the love of her life Jim Spice when he crashed her high school graduation party later to resurface in 1945 when he came home after WWII and attended Michigan State. They married in September 1950 and moved to Detroit, one of 13 moves as career opportunities arose. Although she resided in Greensburg for 37 years, living in Chicago, Cleveland, Des Moines and Wayzata all contributed to her style.

Family, friends and home were central to Mary Ellen all her life. Maureen and Kathleen were born a year apart to the day creating a bond between sisters that was as close as she had with her younger sister Maureen Downey.

Weekends were spent golfing with Jim and her cherished friends, barbecuing and enjoying wine on the deck. Her love of anything new or interesting opened the door to relationships with friends and acquaintances of all ages. She loved to dance and listened to all genre of music from: snappy tunes, country western and pop. She also enjoyed working in retail in Wayzata and with the Carlisle line in Greensburg. She was a long-time member of Wayzata and Greensburg Country Club.

Mary Ellen deeply cared for her family and many people taking joy in the beauty and routines of ordinary life. Her graceful strength came from the love of her life Jim Spice, the sincerity of her faith and in her relationship with Mary.

She is survived by her daughters, Maureen Hubbs (Chicago), Kathleen Cavalier and her husband Mark Cavalier (San Francisco); grandchildren, Megan Melief and husband Mark Melief, Kellie Cavalier, Christian Cavalier and wife Heather Cavalier, Amber Hubbs, Ryan Cavalier, Connor Cavalier, Brandon Hubbs, Erin Cavalier and Colleen Cavalier; her three great-grandchildren, (twins) Parker and Caleigh Melief and Mackenzie Cavalier; her sister Maureen Downey; nephew Tim Downey; niece Colleen Downey and husband Bill Riess, and their son William.

Mary Ellen’s funeral mass and burial was held in Greensburg, PA. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.