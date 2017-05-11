Maple Grove to host Osseo in annual softball extravaganza

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers Ava Dueck is one of the talented pitchers on the Maple Grove softball team. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

The annual Osseo/Maple Grove Softball Extravaganza is Friday, May 12, at Maple Grove Middle School.

The event, which celebrates softball and the community and honors the seniors on the Osseo and Maple Grove teams, starts at 5 p.m. with the freshman and sophomore games. The JV game is 6 and the varsity game at 7:30 p.m. There will be a ceremony to honor the senior players at 6:45 p.m.

Maple Grove is 7-5 overall. The Crimson had won five straight games until falling to Hopkins and Bloomington Jefferson in the Eastview Tournament last weekend. Jade Tomasek, Marie Pallansch and Sophie Culhane lead the offense and Ava Dueck and Lauren Anderson are the top pitchers. Kaytlynne Schulte (left) and her Osseo teammates will face Maple Grove in the annual Osseo-Maple Grove Softball Extravaganza Friday, May 12. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

The Orioles got off to a 6-2 start but dropped their last four games. Senior Katie Johnson leads Osseo in pitching and hitting.Seniors Andrea Dienslake, April Jacobs, Katie Johnson, Laine Ruska, and Taylor Kottke are all hitting the ball well and driving in runs in key spots.

Fans attending the event are asked to wear pink to support breast cancer awareness.

Contact Bob San at [email protected]