Maple Grove tennis boys win division, lose top player to injury

Maple Grove senior first singles Sam Hochberger is out for the season with an arm injury. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

The Maple Grove boys’ tennis team captured a division title but lost its best player last week.

Senior top singles Sam Hochberger broke his right arm and will be lost for the remainder of the season. The Crimson won the division with a 6-1 victory over Park Center but will compete the rest of the season without their No. 1 singles. The first big test will be this week against Elk River in the division cross over match that will determine the conference championship.

“We beat them before (4-3), but we had Sam healthy, so we’ll see,” Crimson coach Alex Dick said.

Dick will have to reshuffle the line-up without Hochberger. Against Park Center, the singles players were freshman Josh Miller, seventh grader Andrew Dumbauld, freshman Harrison Schindele, seventh grader Eli Notkin and sophomore Dev Patel. Crimson freshman Josh Miller fires a serve in singles action against Park Center. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

In doubles, seniors Davis Pfaff was paired with Billy Ahlers played first, sophomore Ben Bakke and senior Josh Hoag formed the second pair, and juniors Anthony Samsen and Lathan Boike and senior Max Merwin played third.

“There is not a set lineup now that Sam is gone,” Dick said. “Doubles is normally the same, everything else is up in the air as many players are very close.”

