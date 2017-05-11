Maple Grove outscores Osseo in boys’ lacrosse

Nathanael Love of OPC tries to thwart the move of Maple Grove’s Hunter House. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

Maple Grove defeated Osseo/Park Center 14-2 in boys’ lacrosse action April 28. Hunter House scored two goals, Jack Duggan, Jon Wells and Cole Naasko each had two goals. Matt Sivanich, Carter Leising, Brennan Davison, Mark Redman and Alex Shamanovsky each scored once.

Daman Lingasin scored both of OPC goals. Jon Wells of Maple Grove advances against the defense of PC’s Coby Timms. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

The Crimson are off to a great start as they won their first seven games. They have scored 93 goals while allowing only 30 in the first seven games. Maple Grove next visits Armstrong Tuesday, May 16.

OPC, now 2-4, next visits Lakeville South Saturday, May 13.

Contact Bob San at [email protected]