Letter to the Editor: Pugh’s response to Southwest Light Rail

To the Editor:

As expected, Rep. City Pugh’s letter advocating road construction instead of an inefficient, rigid, heavy train – has met with angry opposition by those who want us stuck in traffic.

At one time much travel in America was restricted to trains. But when the beautiful automobile was invented, it liberated the masses and we voted with our wallets for the automobile and freedom. We are not going back. Get over it.

Our friends trying to shove trains down our throats make vague references that it will “improve access”, we need a “transit option” or “many people” are dependent on it. They claim 700,000 more people are coming. Well, we know only one percent will use transit, so what is their plan to move the other 693,000 people?

If you want the other side of the story and real numbers (since you will be forced to pay for it), go to: americanexperiment.org, click on bottom left icon “Thinking Minnesotan” and their latest issue “Disinherited,” download it and start at page 28.

Here you will learn that the word “light” doesn’t refer to the weight of the train, but to ridership. That this inflexible boondoggle actually makes traffic worse. That because we have not kept up with building roads, the average Twin City commuter now wastes four times as much time in traffic than in 1982. That cars move about 99 percent of all people, yet the Met Council spends three times more on buses and train improvements, than on highway improvements.

We need to look to the future, not the past. Self driving cars and Uber will be winning passengers from the trains and buses. We could add these fares to the welfare systems EBT cards, save billions and get back to building roads and making life better.

Cindy Pugh wrote a brave letter and I am proud to have her as my representative. Next project: Get the bicyclists off the roads and on the trails we built for them.



Martin R. Wellens

Shorewood