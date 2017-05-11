History Scene Calendar May 11-June 11

Thursday, May 11

Artist’s Paradise: Urban and Rural Landscapes opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. at Hennepin History Museum, 2303 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis. Enjoy light refreshments, entertainment, and curator-led tours of the museum’s latest exhibition, featuring rarely seen local landscape art from the collection. Free, call 612-870-1329 for information.

Saturday, May 13

League of Women Voters & Gold Star Moms, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellogg Blvd, St. Paul. On Mother’s Day Weekend, hear stories of two women’s organizations created to support families and strengthen opportunities for women nationwide. As part of the Forgotten Stories of WWI series, guests are invited to take a 30-minute guided tour of the exhibit WW1 America following the lecture. Call 651-259-3015 or visit www.mnhs.org for information.

Westonka tour: “Then & Now,” 11 a.m. to noon, Lake Minnetonka Shores, 4515 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park. Westonka Historical Society presents “Then and Now,” and history talk and tour by Jeff Magnuson. Call 952-472-9800 for information.

Monday, May 15

Antique appraisal, 9:30 a.m. at Hopkins Community Center, 33 14th Ave N. Bring your collectibles and Cheryl of Heirloom Jewelry will help you discover information about your special treasure. Call 952-939-1333 to register.

Wednesday, May 17

A History of the Excelsior Amusement Park, 5:30 p.m. at Old Log Theatre, 5185 Meadville Street, Greenwood. Help us celebrate the Society’s 45th year at this special fundraising event. The evening will include a cash bar, raffle, trivia contest, historic artifact and photograph display and 7 p.m. lecture with nationally known amusement park historian Greg Van Gompel. Information and tickets at www.elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.

Minneapolis Teamsters Strike of 1934, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. Dan Hartman discusses the 1934 strike by Teamsters against most of the trucking companies operating in Minneapolis. Lasting most of the summer, the strike paved the way for organization of over the road drivers and growth of teamsters labor unions. Cost $5, call 952-939-8393 to register.

Thursday, May 18

TED Talk: Can a divided America heal, 11 a.m. at SouthShore Center, 5735 Country Club Rd, Shorewood. An informative and lively discussion around NYU professor Jonathan Haidt’s TED talk. No sign up is required; call 952-474-7635 for information.

Saturday, May 20

Storyteller Bob Gasch, 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Excelsior library, 337 Water St. The Excelsior Amusement Park comes to life through entertaining adventures recounted by gifted storyteller Gasch who experienced them while growing up in the Lake Minnetonka area in the 1960s. Call 612-543-5669 for information.

Excelsior will celebrate Historic Preservation Day Saturday, May 20, throughout the community. Walking tours, historic military re-enactments, children’s programs, an antique boat display, rides on the Steamboat Minnehaha and the Excelsior Trolley are among the events planned.

Saturday, May 27

Steamboat Minnehaha cruises begin, Dock at 400 Lake St, Excelsior. The Minnehaha debuted in 1906 as an extension of the Twin Cities’ streetcar system, spent nearly five decades at the bottom of the Lake Minnetonka, and was salvaged and restored in 1996 for passenger service. Visit www.steamboatminnehaha.org for ticketing information.

Thursday, June 1

British history: A short history of Ireland, 1 to 3 p.m. at Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. Terry Kubista gives a summarized history of Ireland in just two hours, with apologies to all involved. Call 952-939-8393 to register.

Wednesday, June 14

Minnesota Iron Range, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. Dan Hartman discusses the history of the Iron Range, a number of iron ore mining districts around Lake Superior. Natural ores were produced from 1848 until the mid 1950s, when taconites and jaspers dominate iron production. Call 952-939-8393 to register.