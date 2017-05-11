Community & People History photo of the week: Nice catch! Published May 11, 2017 at 11:28 am By Sun Sailor The Sampson House stood at 500 Second St in Excelsior from 1895 until it was razed in 1961. It had approximately 40 rooms, operated year round (which was rare) and obviously catered to fishermen, such as these gentlemen showing off their catch. The Sampson House was the last large hotel standing in the Lake Minnetonka area. Information and photo courtesy the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society. The society has an extensive collection of photos from the area, as well as documents and archives. More at elmhs.org. (Photo courtesy the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society)