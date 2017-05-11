Historical society celebrates 45th anniversary with Excelsior Amusement Park presentation May 17

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will celebrate its 45th anniversary with a special evening including a Tapping History presentation, “A History of the Excelsior Amusement Park,” by nationally known amusement park historian Greg Van Gompel. The event will begin 5:30 p.m. and the presentation 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the Old Log Theatre, 5185 Meadville St., Greenwood.

Van Gompel’s passion for amusement parks began in 1988, and he has since served as legal counsel for the National Amusement Park Historical Association, as well as editor of their magazine. He has been conducting research about the Excelsior park since 2002 in many places, including the historical society and with the descendants of park creator Fred Pearce.

He recently completed a book, “Excelsior Amusement Park: Playland of the Twin Cities,” which is expected to be launched later this summer.

The Excelsior Amusement Park operated on Excelsior Bay from 1925-1973. It was built by nationally known outdoor amusement industry figure Fred Pearce and became a popular “trolley park” on the Minneapolis streetcar line. It was home to a number of rides and attractions and was a regionally popular destination for many family picnics and company gatherings.

The park is remembered with great affection and nostalgia by multiple generations, including students who received “Free Tickets for Good Marks” and paying customers alike.

The evening will include a dessert reception, cash bar, raffle, trivia contest, amusement park artifacts and photo displays. Attendees are invited to bring amusement park objects and photos to donate to the society and will be encouraged to share their memories and stories.

Tickets may be purchased at elmhs45.eventbrite.com. All proceeds will benefit the historical society. Information: [email protected] , 952-221-4766 or visit elmhs.org.