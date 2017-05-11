Excelsior to use parking tokens for free or reduced parking

The Excelsior City Council on May 1 approved parking tokens for use to allow for free or reduced visitor and customer parking.

The city reported requests, from residents and businesses on streets with metered parking, that there be an option in place for free or reduced visitor and customer parking.

Last year, the city council considered using rear view mirror tags, validation codes or tokens.

Despite some interest from the council it was noted that the hang tag system would require manual enforcement.

Validation codes could also not be used, because the software is still being developed and there’s an additional monthly fee for each kiosk that uses validation codes and the codes need to be changed more frequently.

Ultimately, the council voted in favor of using a token system, despite objections that it would be a hassle to use.

The token system will be in effect in a few months and tokens will be distributed at city hall.

The cost of the new token system for 19 kiosks will be more than $4,000.