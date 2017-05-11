Dig It Day volunteers to fill Wayzata’s gardens May 20

Volunteers in Wayzata are gearing up for the community’s annual Dig It Day planting session Saturday, May 20. Volunteers of all ages are invited to participate in Wayzata’s Dig It Day planting session Saturday, May 20. (Sun Sailor file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Those participating are asked to meet 8:15 a.m. at the city’s Public Works Building, 299 Wayzata Blvd. W., with gardening gloves and hand trowels. Planting begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to be completed before 11 a.m.

The annual planting effort began in 2010 when the city was forced to make budget cuts to its public works department. Not wanting the city’s gardens to remain empty, a group of volunteers stepped forward. Now in its seventh year, the community planting event continues to beautify the city’s gardens along Lake Street and in other public spaces.

To sign up to volunteer, contact Pat Broyles at 612-270-3008 or [email protected]