Dalki rebounds from her injury

On a bittersweet early-June day last spring, Minnetonka High pole-vaulter Elisabeth Dalki set a personal record of 11 feet, 9 inches at the State Class AA Track and Field Meet. Minnetonka senior pole-vaulter Elisabeth Dalki is one of the state’s best again this spring. She finished fourth in the 2016 State Class AA Meet. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

However, at the same time, she suffered a back injury and could not attempt any more vaults. Her 11-10 conversion was good enough for fourth place.

Dalki has recovered from her injury and is winning meets again this season. She cleared a season best of 11 feet to win the title at the Wayzata Invitational Friday, May 5, and was happy to talk about her success afterward.

“I’m getting there,” she said. “At the start of the season, I was clearing 10 feet consistently. Then I cleared 10-6. I’m at 11 feet now, and that’s where I was at this time last year.”

The highlight of Dalki’s season so far was a second-place finish in the prestigious Hamline Elite Meet, which brings together the best athletes from all over the state.

There was nothing tentative about Dalki’s performance at Wayzata on Friday.

“I fractured my back on my first attempt at 12 feet last year,” she said. “I am more cautious this year. After the state meet, I began taking acupuncture treatments, which really helped.

“I was sad how my season ended last year, but I was able to train all winter. Besides vaulting, I ran and worked out in the weight room.”

Dalki said she likes the way the Skippers are coming together as a team this year.

“We have a lot of young talent along with some really good young talent,” she said. “That’s not something every team can say.”

Minnetonka won the Wayzata Invitational title with an impressive team effort.

Dalki’s points were important and so were all of the points earned by Minnetonka sophomore sprinter and jumper Faith Robinson.

Robinson won the 100-meter dash in 13.01 and added a win in the 200 with a time of 26.17. She anchored Minnetonka’s 4×200 relay to second place and also posted a win in the long jump with a best of 18 feet, 5 inches.

Minnetonka made a very strong showing in the long jump with Alexandra Woods taking second and Erin Steele finishing third. The same was true in the triple jump, where Olivia O’Brien, Annika Muller and Steele gave the Skippers a 2-3-4 finish. Kayla Andersen of Tonka finished second in the discus with a best toss of 118 feet, 5 inches.

The Skippers’ distance standout, Sophie Whicher, broke the meet record in the 3,200 by more than 15 seconds with a time of 10:59. Elizabeth Halbmaier and Kylie Melz led the Skippers in the 1,600, placing fourth and sixth. Grace Hoelscher took third place in the 800.

Dalki said she will continue her vaulting career at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota next season.

“I really like the school academically, and the chance to pole vault is a perk,” she said.

