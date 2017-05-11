Crimson track teams improve as season progresses

The Maple Grove track and field teams are mid-way into the season and the Crimson have been improving and scoring well at their meets.

Crimson coach Jordan Ermer said the key to the team’s success is the leadership provided by the upper-class athletes.

“Leading us in our victory charge are captains Alex Miley, Rachel Stud er, Eryn Hauch, Jenna Hauch, Clay Larson, Lindsey Kastelle, Mark Jancaric, Elli Corbin, Matt Hempe, and Christy Heroux,” Ermer said. “These leaders have created a positive culture, and we are proud of them all. They embody what a track captain should be.”

Miley has been the team’s top performer so far. He broke the Joe Lane Invitational record in the two-mile, a record that had stood for 30 years. He broke the two-mile meet record at the Wayzata Relays last week. Miley also took first place in the one-mile and fourth in the two mile at the Hamline Elite Meet, breaking his previous school record with a 4:17 flat. Miley will be running at Duke next year.

There are other standouts . Evan Hull is a stand out rookie to the team as he quickly became the fastest sprinter in the lineup. Returning runner Mikayla Whiteford leads the sprinters for the girls. Freshman Herbert Fiske tried on a set of jumping spikes and is an up and coming high jumper. Three-year throwing veteran Brandon Leider has led by example for Trent Tatur, a rookie thrower already on varsity. Taliyah West threw her way to varsity as a freshman.

The senior hurdling squad runs deep for the Crimson. Mark Jancaric, Sam Martin, Mikchael Englekin, Clay Larson, Nick Conlin, Eryn Hauch, Tyler Markve and Rachel Studer are examples for the team of hard work and perseverance.

Freshman Ava LeNeau has been leading the girl’s distance crew with a season and personal best 11:55 in the two mile. She is joined by seventh grader Norah Trost, who has lead the Crimson in the mile at every meet. Her best time of the season is 5:31.

The Crimson next compete in the Dist. 279 Meet at Osseo Tuesday, May 16. Athletes will be charging the finish line to earn their spots at the conference Meet hosted at Irondale later this month. Returning State competitors Jenna Hauch, Heather Ryan, and Alex Miley have been preparing to make it back there once again.

The Crimson are looking forward to the upcoming big meet. “I’m so excited to see what my track family can do this season,” said captain Heroux.