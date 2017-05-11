Crimson girls’ golf team enjoys nice weather and fine outings

After enduring weeks of bad weather, the Maple Grove girls’ golf team finally had a week of abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures to accompany their five matches last week. Sydni Schulte is one the top golfers on the Maple Grove team. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Girls’ Golf)

The Crimson lost a close match against Osseo at Cedar Creek Golf Course by a very tight score of 188 to 193. Sydni Schulte, Jenna Holmgren, and Sydney Friederich finished in a three-way tie for team medalist with scores of 48.

Maple Grove next came up with a tight win at Baker National Golf Course against Armstrong 199-203. The hilly course and long rough challenged the Crimson to come out with a win at an away course. Team and overall medalist honors went to Schulte with a 46. Teammates Holmgren 49, Jenn Galloway 51, Friederich 53, Lauren Contreras 53, and Paige Hamilton contributed to this win.

The Crimson then competed at Tanners Brook 18-hole invite and finished 12 out of 16 teams. Galloway was low for the team with an 87. The rest of the team consisted of Lauryn Moline, and eighth graders Jordyn Lamker, Lauren Contreras, Sydney Friedrich and Ava Leines.