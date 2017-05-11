Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF PLYMOUTH

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2 AND UNDER DIAMETER EMERGENCY UTLITY LINE REPAIRS AND REPLACEMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Plymouth until 10:00 a.m. June 1, 2017 at the Plymouth City Hall at 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth, MN, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and equipment for emergency utility line repairs and replacement on an hourly basis:

1 HOUR EMERGENCY UTILITY LINE REPAIR CREW

AND EQUIPMENT

Bids shall be on the forms provided for that purpose and according to the Contract Documents dated May 2017.

Bid Forms and Contract Documents may be viewed at the City Engineering Department (763-509-5500).

Contractors desiring a copy of the Bid Forms and Contract Documents may obtain them from the City of Plymouth Web Site at www.plymouthmn.gov/bids

Bid Security in the amount of 5% of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bids shall be directed to the City Engineering Department, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, 2 AND UNDER DIAMETER EMERGENCY UTILITY LINE REPAIRS AND REPLACEMENT.

The City of Plymouth reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

DATED: May, 2017

