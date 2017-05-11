Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF HOPKINS

SECTION 00 11 13

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received by the City of Hopkins, Minnesota, in the City Hall, 1010 1st Street South, Hopkins, MN 55343, until 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 1, 2017 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor, materials, and all else necessary for the following:

Hopkins SCADA Improvements, City Project 2017-006

In general, work consists of the removal of existing programmable logic controllers (PLCs), operator interface terminals (OITs), radios, Ethernet switches, and the supply and installation of new PLCs, OITs, radios, Ethernet switches, and other appurtenances for existing control panels located at the Citys three (3) wells, five (5) sanitary lift stations, one (1) Water Treatment Plant, two (2) water storage sites, and one (1) SCADA master location. In addition this includes providing new supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) servers and software.

Bidding Documents: Complete digital project bidding documents, pursuant to which labor, materials, or services must be furnished, are available at www.AE2S.com or www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $25.00 by inputting Quest project #5107291 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

An optional, digital format on CD may be purchased for a charge of $50.00 or paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained for $150.00, for each set of documents requested, from the issuing office of the Engineer, Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc. (AE2S), 6901 East Fish Lake Road, Suite 184, Maple Grove, MN 55369. Checks should be made out to AE2S. Each set of Bidding Documents will include the Project Manual and one complete set of 11 x 17 Drawings. All costs associated with preparation of Bids shall be borne by the Bidder. All costs for either digital or paper copies are NON-REFUNDABLE. No partial sets will be issued. Copies of the plans and project manuals may be examined at the offices of the Engineer or at City Hall, 1010 1st Street South, Hopkins, MN 55343.

Responses to all questions shall be made via Bid Addendum sent to registered plan holders prior to the Bid due date.

Bids are to be submitted and delivered per instructions in the bid documents. No oral, facsimile, telegraphic or telephonic bids or modifications will be considered. All bids must be addressed to Nate Stanley, City Engineer, City Hall, 1010 1st Street South, Hopkins, MN 55343 and endorsed with the name of the bidder, project title, and city project number (at top of this notice).

Bid Security: Submit with each bid, a certified check or acceptable bidders bond payable to the CITY OF HOPKINS in an amount not less than 5 percent (5%) of the total bid excluding Alternates. The Owner will retain the deposits for the three lowest bidders until the contract has been awarded and executed but no longer than sixty (60) days after the date of bid opening. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days following the bid opening without the consent of the Owner.

Owners Rights Reserved: Bids will be evaluated and a contract award decision made based upon the quality and experience of each Bidder in addition to the bid amount. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids or parts of such bids without explanation and to waive minor irregularities, informalities or discrepancies in bidding.

Responsible Contractor: The successful bidder must be a responsible contractor. The term responsible contractor means a contractor as defined in Minnesota Statutes Section 16C.285, subdivision 3. Any prime contractor or subcontractor that does not meet the minimum criteria or fails to comply with the verification requirements is not a responsible contractor and is not eligible to be awarded a construction contract for the project or to perform work on the project. A prime contractor or subcontractor that makes a false statement under oath verifying compliance with the minimum criteria will be ineligible to be awarded a construction contract on the project and the submission of a false statement may result in termination of a contract awarded to a prime contractor or subcontractor that submits the false statement. A prime contractor shall include in its verification of compliance a list of all its first-tier subcontractors that it intends to retain for work on the project. Before execution of a construction contract, a prime contractor shall submit a supplemental verification under oath confirming that all subcontractors that the prime contractor intends to use to perform project work have verified to the prime contractor, through a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer, that they meet the minimum criteria for a responsible contractor.

Completion Dates: The Work shall be substantially completed by November 22, 2017 and shall be completed and ready for final payment on or before December 20, 2017.

Nate Stanley, City Engineer

City of Hopkins, Minnesota

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

May 11, 18, 2017

685935

http://sailor.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/05/685935-1.pdf