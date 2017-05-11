A Mother’s Love

By Paige Kieffer

Mothers across the area will celebrate Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14.

Many of these mothers come from different backgrounds, have life experiences and a family uniquely their own.

Two local mothers tell their stories of being working mothers and the joy they have with being a mother.

Siobhan Larsen, an Excelsior mother of four and house flipper, originally hails from the beautiful land of Scotland. She started flipping houses there while she attended law school at the University of Lancaster. She also worked as a criminal lawyer for a few years in Glasgow.

Larsen was juggling law school, flipping homes and raising her daughter, Jessica, as a single mother.

Larsen said that the most rewarding part of being a mother, “starts the day you become a mother and your kids are born. You think I can’t love anything as much as this and then you have another. Your heart has an infinite amount of love for your kids. I love being a mother so much.”

Larsen met her future husband Brent when he was an exchange student at the University of Lancaster. He had attended college in Northfield.

The Larsens set up roots in Scotland and she became a stay-at home-mom to Jessica, 18, Gabriella, 11, Roman, 10 and Isabella, 9. All the kids were born in Scotland.

“I always wanted to be a stay-at-home mom when my first child was born but wasn’t able to, but now it was great to be able to do that,” Larsen said.

The family eventually felt called to move back to Minnesota to live near Brent’s parents. They lived for a time in Minneapolis with Brent’s parents, but ultimately settled on raising their family in Excelsior.

“I was like, ‘what’s wrong with you lady, are you crazy?’” Larsen said. “I had a 7-month old, a 1 1/2 year old, a 3 year old and a 9 year old. It was definitely a transition.”

Larsen said she felt called to be a stay-at-home mom.

“For all of my kids I was a stay-at-home mom and I feel so blessed that I was able to that,” Larsen said. “It was financially tougher, but I look back on those years and I’m just so grateful I could do that. You sacrifice a lot financially when you’re a stay at home mom but you can never get those years back with your kids.”

Daughter Jessica is a senior at Minnetonka High School, and her siblings attend St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Excelsior.

All of her children are active in extra-curricular activities including soccer, gymnastics, track and piano. Their mom said, “They’re busy every night.”

Larsen said what’s great about Excelsior and the system of mothers at the schools is they’re always helping each other.

“Excelsior is just this great area where people will pitch in if you need help,” she said. “I always know that there is at least 10 people I can call if my kids need a ride and it wouldn’t be a problem. It’s great having a family where we look out for each other.”

Larsen said that she loves spending time with her children going on adventures.

“With the kids we would make mud pies with them and would rescue stray neighborhood animals or release squirrels caught in catchers,” she said. “We’re always going on adventures together.”

As Larsen’s children got older, she began to feel called back to flipping homes. In 2014, she developed Siobhan Larsen Construction, which flips homes across the Twin Cities.

Larsen says she juggles three to five homes at a time.

“Having four kids makes you a good juggler with other stuff in your life,” she said. “Mothers make good entrepreneurs because we are so good at juggling things.”

Often Larsen takes her children to the homes to help with projects. She said her son Roman enjoys demolition and her daughter Isabella is interested in creating new things.

“I love that my kids are interested in my job,” she said. “I love that I’m giving my kids a lesson in how a home works and where everything goes. It’s also great spending as much time with them as I can.”

Adrienne Thompson, an Excelsior real estate agent and mother of two children who lives in Shorewood, also works at balancing motherhood and work.

“We knew we wanted to do our own thing and beat to our own drum,” she said. “It’s been hard starting up a business but at the same time I wouldn’t take any of it back.”

Thompson and her husband Aaron have worked together at Excelsior Real Estate for 16 years.

Aaron was a construction engineer by education and she studied marketing. They eventually decided to go into real estate together. The two had met in college and married when they were 18 years old.

“We’re both from small towns and we both really wanted to have that small-town feel,” Thompson said. “After we came across Excelsior after college we knew this was where we wanted to be.”

After 10 years of working together, both as a couple and in their business, they had their two boys Keillor, 9, and Quentin, 6. The boys both attend Minnewashta Elementary and are active in baseball and soccer.

Sadly in November 2015, Aaron was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. His cancer was in remission, but it was recently discovered that the cancer had returned.

Thompson said her schedule as a mother and a real estate agent changed once Aaron was diagnosed and she had to take over the business because he was unable to work.

“My balancing act currently has been very different or lack thereof,” she said. “Business is exceptional but one of my guys is out. I miss him around the office.”

Thompson said that she’s been assisted by her full-time nanny and the other mothers around town.

“It takes a village and there so many moms who’ve helped,” Thompson said. “Moms just show up and help. It’s beautiful. There is camaraderie with the moms. You don’t feel alone.”

Thompson said Aaron’s diagnoses has been a strange thing to process.

“He’s going to kick cancer’s butt, but now it’s a matter of time and effort,” Thompson said. “We’re trying to focus on what’s important and spending time together and with the boys is important.”

Together the family enjoys fishing, swimming and going on RV trips.

“We’re having more moments together as a family, it’s so wonderful,” Thompson said. “I appreciate all the moments so much more and then having it right now taken away slowly, I embrace every ounce I get. It’s priceless.”

Aaron has been assisting at home and taking on roles with the boys that Thompson previously would handle.

“It’s been an interesting mix and we’ve worked together and been together for so long that this is just one more thing will come out on the other side of and I don’t have any doubt on that,” she said.

The Thompsons are hoping to just spend Mother’s Day, which happens to be Adrienne’s birthday, together.