Wayzata tennis team evaluates doubles lineup

Trojans making good progress

Wayzata High boys tennis coach Jeff Prondzinski likes the way his team is coming together, but he has not yet set the lineup for the upcoming Section 5AA Team Tournament.

The Trojans are still looking at combinations, although it is fairly clear the team has settled on a No. 1 team of seniors Nick Goetz and Matthew Hagan, who have become a consistent point in most matches.

“They’re the best team we have,” said Prondzinski. “Last week they beat a good team from Rochester Mayo. They have improved tremendously since the start of the season. We lost five doubles players to graduation last year, and Nick was our only doubles player with varsity experience at the beginning of the season. Matthew played JV doubles last year.”

Inexperience in doubles hasn’t stopped Wayzata from winning eight of its first 12 matches this year. In a Lake Conference match last week, the Trojans were a step ahead all the way in a 5-2 victory over Eden Prairie.

Wayzata won all three doubles points that afternoon. In addition to Goetz and Hagan at No. 1, the winners were Michael Deal and Max Liao at No. 2 and Luc Golin and Andrew Urban at No. 3.

“We have a lot of doubles players who are pretty close, and they’re battling every day,” said Prondzinski. “Golin and Urban are one of the most athletic teams you’re going to see.”

In addition to the doubles wins against Eden Prairie, the Trojans won at third singles with Jordan Stephenson and at fourth singles with Jacob Mendel.

Freshman Jonathan Nudler continues to battle hard in first singles, Prondzinski observed.

“Jonathan is holding his own against some of the ranked players in the state,” the coach said. “He will be a special player in the future.”