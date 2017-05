Wayzata events calendar: May 11-20

By Jason Jenkins

Thursday, May 11

41ST ANNUAL PLANT SALE

Where: St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, Wayzata

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Info: stedwards-mn.org

SUMMER REC PROGRAMMING KICK OFF BBQ

Where: Bell Courts Park, Wayzata

When: 5-7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

LIVE MUSIC: TOMMY REYCRAFT

Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill

When: 8-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabarandgrill.com

Friday, May 12

41ST ANNUAL PLANT SALE

Where: St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, Wayzata

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Info: stedwards-mn.org

LIVE MUSIC: BELLEBOTTOM

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

Saturday, May 13

41ST ANNUAL PLANT SALE

Where: St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, Wayzata

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Info: stedwards-mn.org

RETRIEVE A GOLDEN OF MINNESOTA

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata

STEM SATURDAYS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: BOURBON RENEWAL

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

Sunday, May 14

NORTHERN LIGHTS GREYHOUND ADOPTION

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: MINNETONKA CIVIC ORCHESTRA SPRING CONCERT

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 3 p.m.

Info: musicassociation.org

LIVE MUSIC: CIVIC ORCHESTRA OF MINNEAPOLIS

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 3 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org

Monday, May 15

RESOURCES TO MAINTAIN SENIOR INDEPENDENCE

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 1-2 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR AWARDS

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

Tuesday, May 16

LEARN TOGETHER: YOGA AND STORIES

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

Wednesday, May 17

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club

When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

WAYZATA PARKS AND TRAILS BOARD MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

Thursday, May 18

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 301 Promenade Ave.

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL EMPTY BOWLS

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 5-7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

MOMENT IN TIME (CHOIRS)

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

LIVE MUSIC: SHANE MARTIN

Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill

When: 8-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabarandgrill.com

Friday, May 19

CHARITY 5K FUN RUN/WALK

Where: Wayzata East Middle School

When: 4 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

MOMENT IN TIME (CHOIRS)

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

LIVE MUSIC: JACUZZI PUMA

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

LIVE MUSIC: MINNETONKA CIVIC ORCHESTRA SPRING CONCERT

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info: musicassociation.org

LIVE MUSIC: ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 8 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org

Tickets: thespco.org

Saturday, May 20

STEM SATURDAYS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: THE SAM KUUSISTO BAND

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

WAYZATA’S DIG IT DAY

Where: Wayzata gardens

When: 8:15-11 a.m.

Info: wayzata.org